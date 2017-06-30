CMC board approves budget, eyes Gallagher impacts
IT REQUIRES the Colorado legislature to periodically rebalance residential and commercial property taxes by lowering statewide residential assessment rates while commercial assessment rates remain fixed. THE GOAL of the Gallagher amendment is to maintain the mix within the overall property tax base at 55 percent commercial/45 percent residential.
