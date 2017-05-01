What's with all the blue trees? Publi...

What's with all the blue trees? Public art project takes over Denver Theatre District

37 min ago Read more: Denver Post

Artist Konstantin Dimopoulos mixing non-toxic, water soluble pure pigment to paint the trunks of the trees in the Denver Theater District as part of his ongoing environmental art installation "The Blue Trees" in the Denver Theatre District to raise environmental awareness in downtown Denver. Double takes and hasty smartphone pics of the bright-blue trees in downtown Denver's Theatre District aren't the only way to interact with unusual public art project this month.

