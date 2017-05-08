Visitation to U.S. ski areas climbed in 2016-17, but still below 20-year average
Skiers, many of whom dressed up in costumes, head toward the lift line to take advantage of the last of the snow during the last day of skiing for the 2016-2017 ski season at Loveland Ski Area on May 7, 2017 at Loveland Ski Area near Dillon. Skier visits to U.S. resorts climbed to 54.7 million in the 2016-17 season, up 3.7 percent from the season before.
Breckenridge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|VMS Employee Housing
|Apr '17
|Jab11
|1
|Place to change out of ski clothes? (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Alison
|1
|Tall/Taul family from the McQuady area (May '15)
|May '15
|Farris
|1
|Cheap summer lodging in Breckridge? (Feb '15)
|May '15
|Jim Delong
|2
|UFOs sighted over Colorado mountains: Formation... (Oct '14)
|Jan '15
|mossy seaman
|6
|Laptop Theft (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Lynne
|1
|Pain pills (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Rvca
|1
