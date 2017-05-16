Falcon chair at Breck, Montezuma at K...

Falcon chair at Breck, Montezuma at Keystone will become 6-seaters

Tuesday May 16

Mike Christy, left, and Gregg Haggen, both of Leitner Poma, level out cement in a new lift tower base for the upgraded Chair 5 at Vail Mountain in 2010. This summer, crews at Breckenridge and Keystone will begin work on replacing two four-person chairs, Falcon Chair and Montezuma Chair, with brand-new six-person chairlifts.

