Falcon chair at Breck, Montezuma at Keystone will become 6-seaters

Mike Christy, left, and Gregg Haggen, both of Leitner Poma, level out cement in a new lift tower base for the upgraded Chair 5 at Vail Mountain in 2010. This summer, crews at Breckenridge and Keystone will begin work on replacing two four-person chairs, Falcon Chair and Montezuma Chair, with brand-new six-person chairlifts.

