Graham Frank has been appointed Vice President of Real Estate Development at Breckenridge Grand V...
Breckenridge Grand Vacations Acquires Graham Frank as VP of Development BGV welcomes construction expert Graham Frank as the executive leader of the Grand Colorado on Peak 8's development. Breckenridge Grand Vacations is pleased to announce the latest enhancement to their Executive Team with the addition of Graham Frank as BGV's Vice President of Real Estate Development.
