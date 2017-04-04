Colorado ski resorts sent record reve...

Colorado ski resorts sent record revenue-based rent payments to federal landlords in 2015-16

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 4 Read more: Denver Post

April 06: A gondola heads up mountain at the Vail Resort April 06, 2016. For a fourth season in a row, 23 Colorado ski resorts operating on public land have sent record-setting rent checks back to Washington, revealing yet another gold-medal revenue harvest for the state's $4.8 billion ski resort industry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Breckenridge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Place to change out of ski clothes? (Jan '16) Jan '16 Alison 1
Tall/Taul family from the McQuady area (May '15) May '15 Farris 1
Cheap summer lodging in Breckridge? (Feb '15) May '15 Jim Delong 2
News UFOs sighted over Colorado mountains: Formation... (Oct '14) Jan '15 mossy seaman 6
Laptop Theft (Dec '13) Dec '13 Lynne 1
Pain pills (Dec '13) Dec '13 Rvca 1
Summit County community meetings 1/30/2014 (Dec '13) Dec '13 DebbieWard 1
See all Breckenridge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Breckenridge Forum Now

Breckenridge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Breckenridge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
 

Breckenridge, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,675 • Total comments across all topics: 280,196,677

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC