Breckenridge Brewery Celebrates Innovation with the Release of Barrel Aged Imperial Cherry Stout
Aged in 50% whiskey barrels and 50% port wine barrels, Imperial Cherry Stout features sweet-sour Montmorency tart cherries which play on the dark fruit flavors prevalent in a traditional Imperial Stout. Breckenridge has created a complex flavor profile that marries the tartness of cherries with hints of wine, whiskey, and oak.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
Breckenridge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Place to change out of ski clothes? (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Alison
|1
|Tall/Taul family from the McQuady area (May '15)
|May '15
|Farris
|1
|Cheap summer lodging in Breckridge? (Feb '15)
|May '15
|Jim Delong
|2
|UFOs sighted over Colorado mountains: Formation... (Oct '14)
|Jan '15
|mossy seaman
|6
|Laptop Theft (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Lynne
|1
|Pain pills (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Rvca
|1
|Summit County community meetings 1/30/2014 (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|DebbieWard
|1
Find what you want!
Search Breckenridge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC