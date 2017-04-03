Breckenridge Brewery Celebrates Innov...

Breckenridge Brewery Celebrates Innovation with the Release of Barrel Aged Imperial Cherry Stout

Aged in 50% whiskey barrels and 50% port wine barrels, Imperial Cherry Stout features sweet-sour Montmorency tart cherries which play on the dark fruit flavors prevalent in a traditional Imperial Stout. Breckenridge has created a complex flavor profile that marries the tartness of cherries with hints of wine, whiskey, and oak.

