TUC Radio: Prof. Jim White - How to respond to climate change deniers, Segment 1

When the Weather and Climate Summit was established in 1985 the goal was to bring together weather-casters and meteorologists from the U.S. and Canada with scientists and researchers. Their annual summit of 2017 was held in Breckenridge, Colorado, from January 8 to 12. One of the many topics at the summit was to prepare for the incoming Trump administration that was to include outspoken climate change deniers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at A-Infos Radio Project.