Skiers, snowboarders throng to Longmont for Hops + Handrails

Saturday Mar 11

Several tons of snow trucked in from Winter Park and laid down on a portable ramp in the middle of a city park? What? Oh, this must be Longmont, and the festival Hops + Handrails put on by Left Hand Brewing Company.

