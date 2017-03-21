Lita Dirks Shares Merchandising Exper...

Lita Dirks Shares Merchandising Expertise at the 2017 Builder Partnerships' Executive Summit

33 min ago Read more: WebWire

I am always honored to be able to share my knowledge to those who are excited to learn and the Executive Summit continues to be the perfect platform for ongoing education for builders, designers and architects alike,' states Dirks. 'I feel that right now, with the emerging force of the Millennial market as well as the technological progression, the home building industry is entering an evolution not seen for quite some time.'

