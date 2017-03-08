Downtown Denver Trees Will Turn Blue ...

Downtown Denver Trees Will Turn Blue This April

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 9 Read more: 303 Magazine

Beginning April 18 in a 16-block area of Downtown Denver, international sculpture and conceptual artist Konstantin Dimopoulos will paint 150 trees bright blue. Why blue? Because blue trees do not exist in nature and Dimopoulos aims to bring awareness to global deforestation and the relationship people have to trees in their everyday environments.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 303 Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Breckenridge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Place to change out of ski clothes? (Jan '16) Jan '16 Alison 1
Tall/Taul family from the McQuady area (May '15) May '15 Farris 1
Cheap summer lodging in Breckridge? (Feb '15) May '15 Jim Delong 2
News UFOs sighted over Colorado mountains: Formation... (Oct '14) Jan '15 mossy seaman 6
Laptop Theft (Dec '13) Dec '13 Lynne 1
Pain pills (Dec '13) Dec '13 Rvca 1
Summit County community meetings 1/30/2014 (Dec '13) Dec '13 DebbieWard 1
See all Breckenridge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Breckenridge Forum Now

Breckenridge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Breckenridge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Breckenridge, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,419 • Total comments across all topics: 279,481,994

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC