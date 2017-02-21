USU student takes first place at space conference

Simon Shuster, a Utah State University student employee at the Space Dynamics Laboratory, has been recognized by the American Astronautical Society for submitting the best student paper and presentation at its Guidance and Control Conference in Breckenridge, Colorado. Shuster's paper, "Uncertainty Analysis for Initial Relative Orbit Determination Using Time Difference of Arrival Measurements," explored the uncertainty of using conventional methods to determine initial relative orbits for satellites.

