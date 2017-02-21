This Week in History: Breckenridge men win $2,500 in lawsuit
This week in history as reported by the Summit County Journal 100 years ago, the week of Feb. 12 through Feb. 19. A compromise was reached in Denver last week between several Breckenridge men and Ben Stanley Revette in the settlement of a lawsuit in which the plaintiffs sought to recover $5,000. The case has been taken to the Supreme Court from the district court here, and while pending, the compromise was effected.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Summit Daily News.
Add your comments below
Breckenridge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Place to change out of ski clothes? (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Alison
|1
|Tall/Taul family from the McQuady area (May '15)
|May '15
|Farris
|1
|Cheap summer lodging in Breckridge? (Feb '15)
|May '15
|Jim Delong
|2
|UFOs sighted over Colorado mountains: Formation... (Oct '14)
|Jan '15
|mossy seaman
|6
|Laptop Theft (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Lynne
|1
|Pain pills (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Rvca
|1
|Summit County community meetings 1/30/2014 (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|DebbieWard
|1
Find what you want!
Search Breckenridge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC