This Week in History: Breckenridge men win $2,500 in lawsuit

This week in history as reported by the Summit County Journal 100 years ago, the week of Feb. 12 through Feb. 19. A compromise was reached in Denver last week between several Breckenridge men and Ben Stanley Revette in the settlement of a lawsuit in which the plaintiffs sought to recover $5,000. The case has been taken to the Supreme Court from the district court here, and while pending, the compromise was effected.

