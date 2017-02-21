This Week in History: Breckenridge me...

This Week in History: Breckenridge men win $2,500 in lawsuit

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Feb 18 Read more: The Summit Daily News

This week in history as reported by the Summit County Journal 100 years ago, the week of Feb. 12 through Feb. 19. A compromise was reached in Denver last week between several Breckenridge men and Ben Stanley Revette in the settlement of a lawsuit in which the plaintiffs sought to recover $5,000. The case has been taken to the Supreme Court from the district court here, and while pending, the compromise was effected.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Summit Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Breckenridge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Place to change out of ski clothes? (Jan '16) Jan '16 Alison 1
Tall/Taul family from the McQuady area (May '15) May '15 Farris 1
Cheap summer lodging in Breckridge? (Feb '15) May '15 Jim Delong 2
News UFOs sighted over Colorado mountains: Formation... (Oct '14) Jan '15 mossy seaman 6
Laptop Theft (Dec '13) Dec '13 Lynne 1
Pain pills (Dec '13) Dec '13 Rvca 1
Summit County community meetings 1/30/2014 (Dec '13) Dec '13 DebbieWard 1
See all Breckenridge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Breckenridge Forum Now

Breckenridge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Breckenridge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
 

Breckenridge, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,763 • Total comments across all topics: 279,180,488

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC