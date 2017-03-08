Stonemason competes in debut snow-carving contest
A BASINGSTOKE stonemason told how she became a queen of the ice after she and her team returned from the 2017 International Snow Sculpture Championships. Maya Martin was one of a select team who represented the UK at this year's championships, which saw 16 of the world's best snow sculpting teams do battle on the ice in Breckenridge, Colorado.
