Ricardo Cohen ID'd as Third Person to Die Skiing at Breckenridge This Season

Tuesday Feb 14 Read more: Denver Westword

Update: The man who died skiing at Breckenridge on Friday, February 10, has been identified as Ricardo Cohen, a 26-year-old from Mexico City. Cohen was wearing a helmet at the time of the incident and he didn't crash into trees, as is all-too-common in such fatalities.

