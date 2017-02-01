Dancing queen who gave Emma Stone her La La moves

EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS: Back to reality! The Obamas take off in Richard Branson's private jet from their ten day island getaway- after taking a helicopter to the airport 'Not just a co-host, but a good friend': Al Roker pays tribute to Tamron Hall on Today after she quits over Megyn Kelly's arrival - as activist requests meeting with NBC to discuss 'whitewashing' Trump says military action against Iran is not 'off the table' as anger mounts at weapons tests - which now include launching nuclear-capable cruise missile EXCLUSIVE: With frostbite on her hands and hair frozen to the ground, 14-year-old Daisy Coleman was raped and dumped by high school footballers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.