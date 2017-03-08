Behind This Exhuberant Dance Number? ...

Behind This Exhuberant Dance Number? Planning, Precision And Practice

Choreographer Mandy Moore was lying underneath a car on the LA freeway, counting and calling out steps, throughout the 47 takes it took to shoot La La Land 's fun-filled opening scene. There isn't an Oscar for choreography, but if there were, La La Land would almost certainly be taking it home this year.

