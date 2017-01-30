Why Summit County has the lowest canc...

Why Summit County has the lowest cancer death rates in the country

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 30 Read more: Denver Post

A study published this month found that vertiginous Summit County has the lowest rate of death from any type of cancer in the United States. The high-country county - known for ski resorts such as Breckenridge and Keystone - also ranks no worse than third nationally in any of the study's lists of counties with the lowest death rates for 10 specific kinds of cancer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Breckenridge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Place to change out of ski clothes? (Jan '16) Jan '16 Alison 1
Tall/Taul family from the McQuady area (May '15) May '15 Farris 1
Cheap summer lodging in Breckridge? (Feb '15) May '15 Jim Delong 2
News UFOs sighted over Colorado mountains: Formation... (Oct '14) Jan '15 mossy seaman 6
Laptop Theft (Dec '13) Dec '13 Lynne 1
Pain pills (Dec '13) Dec '13 Rvca 1
Summit County community meetings 1/30/2014 (Dec '13) Dec '13 DebbieWard 1
See all Breckenridge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Breckenridge Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Summit County was issued at February 08 at 4:59AM MST

Breckenridge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Breckenridge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. American Idol
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Kanye West
  5. Afghanistan
 

Breckenridge, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,736 • Total comments across all topics: 278,664,686

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC