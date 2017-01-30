Why Summit County has the lowest cancer death rates in the country
A study published this month found that vertiginous Summit County has the lowest rate of death from any type of cancer in the United States. The high-country county - known for ski resorts such as Breckenridge and Keystone - also ranks no worse than third nationally in any of the study's lists of counties with the lowest death rates for 10 specific kinds of cancer.
Breckenridge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Place to change out of ski clothes? (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Alison
|1
|Tall/Taul family from the McQuady area (May '15)
|May '15
|Farris
|1
|Cheap summer lodging in Breckridge? (Feb '15)
|May '15
|Jim Delong
|2
|UFOs sighted over Colorado mountains: Formation... (Oct '14)
|Jan '15
|mossy seaman
|6
|Laptop Theft (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Lynne
|1
|Pain pills (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Rvca
|1
|Summit County community meetings 1/30/2014 (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|DebbieWard
|1
