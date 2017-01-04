The 8 best apres-ski spots in Colorado

Following a day on the slopes with libations is de rigeur when you're logging time in ski country, and for Front Rangers headed back east from the mountains, apres ski is an opportunity to let others sit in Interstate 70 traffic while you reminisce about the day . Naturally, we don't condone drinking and driving, so fill up with those wings and nachos and drink plenty of water as you enjoy those happy hour specials.

