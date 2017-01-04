The 8 best apres-ski spots in Colorado
Following a day on the slopes with libations is de rigeur when you're logging time in ski country, and for Front Rangers headed back east from the mountains, apr-s ski is an opportunity to let others sit in Interstate 70 traffic while you reminisce about the day . Naturally, we don't condone drinking and driving, so fill up with those wings and nachos and drink plenty of water as you enjoy those happy hour specials.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Breckenridge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Place to change out of ski clothes? (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Alison
|1
|Tall/Taul family from the McQuady area (May '15)
|May '15
|Farris
|1
|Cheap summer lodging in Breckridge? (Feb '15)
|May '15
|Jim Delong
|2
|UFOs sighted over Colorado mountains: Formation... (Oct '14)
|Jan '15
|mossy seaman
|6
|Laptop Theft (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Lynne
|1
|Pain pills (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Rvca
|1
|Summit County community meetings 1/30/2014 (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|DebbieWard
|1
Find what you want!
Search Breckenridge Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC