Skier dies after hitting tree at Breckenridge

The Summit Daily News reports that 47-year-old Sean Haberthier of Denver was reported missing Thursday evening and was found unresponsive by searchers Friday morning. Summit County coroner Regan Wood says he wasn't wearing a helmet and died of a severe skull fracture.

