Roof Of Hotel Conference Room Collapses Under Heavy Snow People who were supposed to be staying at a hotel in Breckenridge overnight had to find alternative lodging after heavy snow collapsed a conference center roof. Trump's Choice For AG Has Some Worried About Impact On Legal Pot Comments made by Republican Sen. Jeff Sessions this week about marijuana are sending shockwaves through states like Colorado where the drug is legal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.