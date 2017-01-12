Roof Of Hotel Conference Room Collaps...

Roof Of Hotel Conference Room Collapses Under Heavy Snow

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 12 Read more: CBS Local

Roof Of Hotel Conference Room Collapses Under Heavy Snow People who were supposed to be staying at a hotel in Breckenridge overnight had to find alternative lodging after heavy snow collapsed a conference center roof. Trump's Choice For AG Has Some Worried About Impact On Legal Pot Comments made by Republican Sen. Jeff Sessions this week about marijuana are sending shockwaves through states like Colorado where the drug is legal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Breckenridge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Place to change out of ski clothes? (Jan '16) Jan '16 Alison 1
Tall/Taul family from the McQuady area (May '15) May '15 Farris 1
Cheap summer lodging in Breckridge? (Feb '15) May '15 Jim Delong 2
News UFOs sighted over Colorado mountains: Formation... (Oct '14) Jan '15 mossy seaman 6
Laptop Theft (Dec '13) Dec '13 Lynne 1
Pain pills (Dec '13) Dec '13 Rvca 1
Summit County community meetings 1/30/2014 (Dec '13) Dec '13 DebbieWard 1
See all Breckenridge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Breckenridge Forum Now

Breckenridge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Breckenridge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Breckenridge, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,125 • Total comments across all topics: 278,151,901

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC