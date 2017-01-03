Leadville mining museum gets grant

Leadville mining museum gets grant

Saturday Jan 7 Read more: Chaffee County Times

The National Mining Hall of Fame and Museum announced that it has received a grant from a charitable organization to support its mission. The Summit Foundation, headquartered in Breckenridge, is providing $6,000 to purchase a new server and PastPerfect collections management software.

