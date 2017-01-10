Golden man gets eight years in prison for fatal, head-on I-70 crash in Summit County
A 24-year-old Golden man was sentenced Monday to eight years in prison for driving while intoxicated in a wrong-way, Interstate 70 crash in Summit County last year that killed a woman, prosecutors say. Sebastian A. Rivera pleaded guilty in November to three counts in the April 13, 2016, wreck, including vehicular homicide, reckless vehicular assault and driving under the influence.
