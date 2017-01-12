Five Colorado Breweries to Watch in 2...

Five Colorado Breweries to Watch in 2017 From Big Beers Fest in Breckenridge

Wednesday Jan 11

It's only 38 miles from Vail to Breckenridge, but it was a huge leap for the Big Beers, Belgians and Barleywines Festival, which moved to Summit County this year after sixteen years in Vail. The change came with complications - finding new sponsors, a new venue and new partners - but after an initial scare that the fest would come to an end , founders Laura and Bill Lodge and their team were able pull it off yet again , a feat that is probably fairly rare in the beer-festival business.

