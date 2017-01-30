Colorado ski industry officials say s...

Colorado ski industry officials say slow start to season to blame for fewer visitors

Sunday Jan 22

Fewer skiers are hitting Colorado slopes at this point in the season compared to a year ago, and the industry is pointing the finger at the sky. Less snow meant a slower start to business, officials say with the release of first period numbers.

Breckenridge, CO

