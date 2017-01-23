Colorado Class bike race to debut in ...

Colorado Class bike race to debut in Denver, Breckenridge, Colorado Springs

Colorado will get another stab at a professional cycling event. The Denver Post reports that the Colorado Classic stage race will debut Aug. 10-13, taking riders through Denver, Breckenridge and Colorado Springs.

