Breckenridge workforce housing complex set for summer move-in

Wednesday Jan 25 Read more: Denver Post

A $8.5 million housing project in Breckenridge, a joint project by the town and Summit County, is expected to welcome its first tenants this summer. The 26-unit Huron Landing apartment complex is the first split partnership of its kind between the two municipalities.

