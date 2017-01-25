Breckenridge workforce housing complex set for summer move-in
A $8.5 million housing project in Breckenridge, a joint project by the town and Summit County, is expected to welcome its first tenants this summer. The 26-unit Huron Landing apartment complex is the first split partnership of its kind between the two municipalities.
