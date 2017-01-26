Bill to let bicyclists roll through stop signs gains speed, but there are roadblocks ahead
Bicyclists who roll through stop signs and red lights may infuriate drivers. But a "safety stop" bill in the state legislature would legalize the practice, and its supporters say it would make cycling in Colorado safer and more appealing.
