Big Beers festival makes its debut in Breckenridge

The Big Beers Belgians and Barleywines Festival draws dozens of brewers and craft beer fans each year to seminars and a tasting event. The loss of its longtime location in Vail forced organizers to rethink the entire festival - which is one of the premier craft beer events in Colorado - and find a new location to showcase a burgeoning industry.

