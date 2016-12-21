SNOWboarding Riders' Poll 18 Nominees: Women's Rookie Of The Year
We'll be announcing the winner at this year's Riders' Poll event in Breckenridge, CO on December 9th. Be there! About Riders' Poll: For 18 years, TransWorld SNOWboarding has polled the professional snowboarding community to find their picks for the best riders of the year.
