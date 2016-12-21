Naagin actress Aashka Goradia gets engaged to her American beau Brent ...
Naagin actress Aashka Goradia is engaged to her American beau Brent Goble! The popular Indian television star got engaged to be married to her American boyfriend Brent G in a hush hush ceremony in the US. Aashka's engagement ceremony took place in Breckenridge, Colorado, US when she went to meet her soulmate Brent's family.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Add your comments below
Breckenridge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Place to change out of ski clothes? (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Alison
|1
|Tall/Taul family from the McQuady area (May '15)
|May '15
|Farris
|1
|Cheap summer lodging in Breckridge? (Feb '15)
|May '15
|Jim Delong
|2
|UFOs sighted over Colorado mountains: Formation... (Oct '14)
|Jan '15
|mossy seaman
|6
|Laptop Theft (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Lynne
|1
|Pain pills (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Rvca
|1
|Summit County community meetings 1/30/2014 (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|DebbieWard
|1
Find what you want!
Search Breckenridge Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC