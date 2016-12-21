Naagin actress Aashka Goradia gets engaged to her American beau Brent ...

Naagin actress Aashka Goradia is engaged to her American beau Brent Goble! The popular Indian television star got engaged to be married to her American boyfriend Brent G in a hush hush ceremony in the US. Aashka's engagement ceremony took place in Breckenridge, Colorado, US when she went to meet her soulmate Brent's family.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.