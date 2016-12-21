Mike Shea and Bibian Mentel Win Dew T...

Mike Shea and Bibian Mentel Win Dew Tour Adaptive Competition

Saturday Dec 10 Read more: Transworld

Winter conditions greeted the first day of the 2016 Dew Tour in Breckenridge, Colorado. The Dew Tour's first ever men's and women's Adaptive Competition went down with 20 of the top snowboard para-athletes from around the world going for their best time in the banked slalom.

