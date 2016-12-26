Man who attacked Summit County deputy shot in hand
A man who charged several law enforcement officers after allegedly stealing a pickup late Christmas night was shot in the hand, authorities say. He was taken to the St. Anthony Summit Medical Center, where he was admitted and treated, Summit County Undersheriff Joel Cochran said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Breckenridge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Place to change out of ski clothes? (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Alison
|1
|Tall/Taul family from the McQuady area (May '15)
|May '15
|Farris
|1
|Cheap summer lodging in Breckridge? (Feb '15)
|May '15
|Jim Delong
|2
|UFOs sighted over Colorado mountains: Formation... (Oct '14)
|Jan '15
|mossy seaman
|6
|Laptop Theft (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Lynne
|1
|Pain pills (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Rvca
|1
|Summit County community meetings 1/30/2014 (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|DebbieWard
|1
Find what you want!
Search Breckenridge Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC