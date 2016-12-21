Dew Tour Team Challenge Welcome Videos
The Dew Tour will debut the all-new Team Challenge in Breckenridge, CO on December 10th. Six of snowboarding's most revered brands have selected two riders per team, and one legendary team captain to round out the crew.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Transworld.
