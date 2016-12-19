21 arrests made in two-month drug inv...

21 arrests made in two-month drug investigation by authorities in Summit County

Monday Dec 19 Read more: Denver Post

Authorities in Summit County made 21 arrests during a two-month drug investigation based on narcotics sales in the Breckenridge area. Breckenridge police say more than 40 officers were involved in the operation, which included undercover purchases at restaurants, bars and businesses, as well as in parks, near schools and on the street.

