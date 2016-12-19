21 arrests made in two-month drug investigation by authorities in Summit County
Authorities in Summit County made 21 arrests during a two-month drug investigation based on narcotics sales in the Breckenridge area. Breckenridge police say more than 40 officers were involved in the operation, which included undercover purchases at restaurants, bars and businesses, as well as in parks, near schools and on the street.
Breckenridge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Place to change out of ski clothes? (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Alison
|1
|Tall/Taul family from the McQuady area (May '15)
|May '15
|Farris
|1
|Cheap summer lodging in Breckridge? (Feb '15)
|May '15
|Jim Delong
|2
|UFOs sighted over Colorado mountains: Formation... (Oct '14)
|Jan '15
|mossy seaman
|6
|Laptop Theft (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Lynne
|1
|Pain pills (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Rvca
|1
|Summit County community meetings 1/30/2014 (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|DebbieWard
|1
