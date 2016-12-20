2016 Year in Review: A look back at crime, cops and courts in Summit County
Some of the biggest Summit County law enforcement news of 2016 came at the end of the year, when Breckenridge police announced the conclusion of a two-month undercover drug operation that rounded up 21 people who were allegedly selling drugs - mostly cocaine - out of local bars and restaurants. The operation, which involved more than 40 law enforcement officers from Breckenridge, Frisco, Dillon, Silverthorne and the Summit County Sheriff's Office, led to the closure of The Mine in Breckenridge, a bar where the owner allegedly sold an undercover officer a half-ounce of cocaine.
