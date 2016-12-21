Arapahoe Basin to add a new lift, 338 acres of intermediate and expert terrain
Skiers and snowboarders hike their way up and over a hill to get some fresh snow in the Montezuma Bowl area at the Arapahoe Basin Ski Area May 20, 2015. The White River National Forest Service has given final approval to a now 4-year-old proposal to expand Arapahoe Basin's expert and intermediate terrain.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fort Morgan Times.
Add your comments below
Breckenridge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Place to change out of ski clothes? (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Alison
|1
|Tall/Taul family from the McQuady area (May '15)
|May '15
|Farris
|1
|Cheap summer lodging in Breckridge? (Feb '15)
|May '15
|Jim Delong
|2
|UFOs sighted over Colorado mountains: Formation... (Oct '14)
|Jan '15
|mossy seaman
|6
|Laptop Theft (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Lynne
|1
|Pain pills (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Rvca
|1
|Summit County community meetings 1/30/2014 (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|DebbieWard
|1
Find what you want!
Search Breckenridge Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC