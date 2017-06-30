Fourth of July fest features food, friends and fun

Tribune-Star/Austen LeakeAround and around: Kaylee Schuch smiles as she rides the merry-go-round at the Rotary Festival at Forest Park in Brazil on Sunday. Tribune-Star/Austen LeakeAiming for a new pet: Charleigh Stemrich and Makailee Felty toss ping pong balls at fish tanks at the Rotary Festival at Forest Park in Brazil on Sunday.

