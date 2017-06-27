YMCAs celebrate annual campaign, rais...

YMCAs celebrate annual campaign, raise more than $110,000

Tuesday Jun 13 Read more: Tribune-Star

The association - which consists of Clay County YMCA in Brazil, Putnam County Child Care in Bainbridge and Greencastle, and Vigo County YMCA in Terre Haute - says it makes it a goal each year to raise as many funds as possible for the betterment of the community. "The main way we use the annual campaign funds is to offset financial assistance that we give to families," said Deb Ringo, chief executive officer of the YMCAs of the Wabash Valley.

