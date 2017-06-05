With court victory, hand of Brazil's ...

With court victory, hand of Brazil's president strengthened

Fighting to save his job, Brazilian President Michel Temer got a huge boost from the decision by the country's top electoral court to reject allegations of illegal campaign finance and keep him in office. The Superior Electoral Tribunal's 4-3 vote late Friday gave Temer a lifeline amid widespread calls that he resign in the face of a corruption scandal.

