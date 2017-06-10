Vigo County Jail Log: June 10, 2017

Vigo County Jail Log: June 10, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jun 10 Read more: Tribune-Star

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Friday and Saturday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brazil Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Do you have butt cheeks? 2 min duh 4
why dont fish have legs? 3 min Atlantis 5
I hate u elizabeth 8 min Cupid 7
Sycamore Club resident drunk 9 min WTH 88
Who was the bitch that got arrested at Great Da... Thu GD Underm 1
Mike Nichols Jun 14 Sliver 3
Chomos at Morris manufacturing. (Sep '15) Jun 5 Sheri 5
See all Brazil Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brazil Forum Now

Brazil Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brazil Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

Brazil, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,157 • Total comments across all topics: 281,850,857

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC