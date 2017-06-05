Vegas officer arrested on manslaughte...

Vegas officer arrested on manslaughter charge in choke death

Monday Jun 5

A police officer was arrested Monday and accused of involuntary manslaughter in the killing of an unarmed man with a martial arts-type neck hold after a chase through a Las Vegas Strip casino, authorities said. Kenneth Lopera, 31, posted $6,000 bail and was released from jail with an August court date in the May 14 choking death of 40-year-old Tashii S. Brown after a chase through back hallways of a Las Vegas Strip casino.

