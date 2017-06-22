Valparaiso University students learn ...

Valparaiso University students learn diversity via design

Next Story Prev Story
52 min ago Read more: The Tribune

Valparaiso University assistant professor Yeohyun Ahn wanted her students to learn more about graphic design than just the ins and outs of the trade. "When I was educated in design, I was educated to work for the client, to work for the commission, to work for making profit," said Ahn, 42. "I wanted them to be motivated to do a design project to support the community."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brazil Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Buddies wife 7 min Youknow 3
News Panel puzzled by lack of growth in downtown ass... 7 min Poverty People 1
big fat lazy men 11 min Youknow 40
Women with BIG BOOBS (Jun '11) 1 hr Walt Kowolski 9
Sheri Temple go fund me page 17 hr Busted 1
Chomos at Morris manufacturing. (Sep '15) Jun 19 Justice 6
Who was the bitch that got arrested at Great Da... Jun 15 GD Underm 1
See all Brazil Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brazil Forum Now

Brazil Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brazil Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Cuba
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Brazil, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,486 • Total comments across all topics: 281,935,947

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC