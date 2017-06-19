The industry's safest trailer plants

Receiving TTMA Plant Safety Awards are David Hill, Wabash National Corporation; Bob Wahlin, Stoughton Trailers LLC; Mark Weber, Wabash National Corporation; Dale Jones , Timpte, Inc, Charles Dutil, Manac Trailers; Jacob Radish, Heil Trailer International; Dean Engelage, Great Dane Trailers; and Tom Anderson, LBT Inc. The association gives awards based on the number of man-hours worked during the year. The larger the number of employees, the greater the exposure to injuries.

