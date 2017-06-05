Terre Haute man convicted of murder
A jury this evening found Larry Paul Prouse III guilty of charges - including murder - in the death of 25-year-old Ashley McMickle of Brazil. Sentencing for Prouse, 33, of Terre Haute, is slated for 2 p.m. July 6 in Vigo Superior Court 6 before Judge Michael Lewis.
