Murder Trial Begins In Vigo County CourtMonday, June 5Terre Haute,...

Terre Haute, Ind The murder trial of Larry Prouse III began Monday in Vigo County Court with jury selection. Prouse, III was arrested on August 22nd, 2016 in connection with the death of 25 year old Ashley McMickle of Brazil.

