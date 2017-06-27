Brazila s president says corruption c...

Brazila s president says corruption charge is a soap operaa

Tuesday Jun 27

Brazil's president dismissed corruption allegations against him as a "soap opera plot" Tuesday and sought to cast doubt on the motivations of the country's top prosecutor a day after a scathing indictment was issued against the leader. President Michel Temer is fighting to hold onto his job after Attorney General Rodrigo Janot filed an indictment with the Supreme Federal Tribunal on Monday.

