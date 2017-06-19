Brazil woman dies following weekend c...

Brazil woman dies following weekend car crash

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jun 11 Read more: Tribune-Star

Rhonda Payne, 41, was driving on Kyle Avenue around 4 p.m. Saturday when her car veered off the road and struck a tree, according to a news release from the Vigo County Sheriff's Department. Payne was taken to Union Hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brazil Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sycamore Club resident drunk 1 hr WTH 96
DiH Advics 2nd shift 1 hr Takes it all 26
I love my mom so MUCH that I blast her on topix 3 hr I have a good mama 9
News Food stamp cuts would hit Wabash Valley hard 3 hr people are going ... 50
Chomos at Morris manufacturing. (Sep '15) Mon Justice 6
Who was the bitch that got arrested at Great Da... Jun 15 GD Underm 1
Mike Nichols Jun 14 Sliver 3
See all Brazil Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brazil Forum Now

Brazil Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brazil Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Brazil, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,298 • Total comments across all topics: 281,907,232

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC