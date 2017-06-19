Brazil woman dies following weekend car crash
Rhonda Payne, 41, was driving on Kyle Avenue around 4 p.m. Saturday when her car veered off the road and struck a tree, according to a news release from the Vigo County Sheriff's Department. Payne was taken to Union Hospital where she later died from her injuries.
Read more at Tribune-Star.
