Vigo County Jail Log: May 13, 2017, 2017

Vigo County Jail Log: May 13, 2017, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 12 Read more: Tribune-Star

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Thursday and Friday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brazil Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Samantha Paige Drake 1 hr Pizza Love 1
Worthless moms of clay county.... 1 hr Fresh 5
Easiest Girls in Brazil 5 hr SamDamFukYoFam 23
Little ceasers Wed Mad pizza 2
Bryar Miller Tue Lexx 2
Shaggy express Tue Causality of shaggy 5
Angel who lived in Brazil 13 years ago? May 12 Angel Shonk 6
See all Brazil Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brazil Forum Now

Brazil Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brazil Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. Supreme Court
  1. China
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Brazil, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,969 • Total comments across all topics: 281,108,161

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC